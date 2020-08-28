Toyota Tundra Giveaway 2020 On Facebook Is A SCAM! Know Details

A social media post has been going viral which claims to provide a free Toyota Tundra 4WD. Many social media users have been sharing this post in hopes of getting a free car. However, little did they know, it is a scam.

Toyota Tundra 2020 TRD Facebook page scam explained

If you are an avid Facebook user, you might have seen a viral post shared by many individuals about getting a free Toyota Tundra 4WD car. However, this post is FAKE. Yes, it is completely fake and this Facebook scam is not linked to the official account of the organisation.

The post shared by the fraud account under the current name of Toyota Tundra 2020 TRD FB Page claims to give away free cars if the individuals can receive enough likes, shares, and comments on their reposts with "#ToyotaTundra2020TRD". The post reads: “With all that is going on via the Covid-19 pandemic we know that is tough and money is tighter now than ever! So by 11:00 pm on Wednesday, someone who likes/shares/comments will be the new owner of this beautiful 2020 Toyota Tundra 4WD, paid off and ready to drive away, keys in hand”.

Image ~ Facebook.com

What is the Facebook Scam about Toyota Tundra 2020 about?

This Facebook scam can be about three major things, first, it wants to collect followers and likes to rename and sell out the account on a higher price. This Facebook Scam can also be related to getting access to numerous people's personal data. This collected data will later be sold to other people to fulfill their intrusive plans. Another and the most dangerous angle that one must keep in mind is that these social media scam posts have a link which can give a hacker access to all your personal details which includes bank details, passwords, social media accounts, Phone Gallery, and much more.

This could lead to threat calls, forgery, stealing of money from bank accounts, and many more villainous acts. By sharing such posts you not only endanger your own personal details and information but you also bring several other followers of your social account in the hacker's radar. The best thing to do is to check if such posts are from official accounts, if not, then instead of sharing, report these posts so that Facebook gets to know the existence of such scam pages.

