Google Play User's Choice Awards 2020: Vote For The Best Apps, Games, Books, And Movies

Google Play has brought back the Users' Choice Awards for 2020 as we prepare to enter the last month of the year. Just like last year, the technology company is allowing users to vote for the best apps and titles across four categories which include Android apps, games, books, and movies. Google has already shortlisted a total of 10 items across each category based on their popularity. The company has also localized these items by country.

However, you may not necessarily be able to vote across every category especially if you haven't downloaded any content from any of the listed categories. So, if you haven't tried any items from the Books and Movies categories, the platform may not give you an option to vote for the best movies or the best books.

How to vote in Google Play User's Choice Awards 2020?

Here are the steps to vote in the Google Play User's Choice Awards 2020:

Step 1: Launch Google Play on your smartphone.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, you will find a 'User's Choice Awards 2020' banner on top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the banner and start voting for the best games, apps, books and movie titles.

Step 4: Click on any of the categories to view the most popular items listed under the 'Nominees' section.

Step 5: Now, vote for your favourite item by tapping the 'Vote' button under the item.

Make sure that you are signed in to Google Play to be able to cast your vote. You should also note that you may not be able to vote across each category as explained earlier.

Once you cast a vote, you will see a notification which will show you the spot currently held by the item under that category. However, the platform also allows you to come back later and change your vote any time before the voting ends.

The voting is live on Google Play and is set to end on November 23, this month. Google Play will announce the Users' Choice Award 2020 winners on December 1, 2020.

Image credits: Google Play