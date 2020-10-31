Ricardo Blume's Best Movies And Soap Operas To Add To Your Watchlist

Peruvian actor Ricardo Blume passed away on October 30. Ricardo Blume was 87. The entertainment world is in mourning at the loss of a veteran actor. The native of Lima, Peru, mostly worked in Mexico, he is remembered for his participation in various soap operas. The actor has worked in theatre plays and movies as well. Ricardo Blume's death was confirmed by the journalist Patricia del Río in the newspaper El Comercio, where he assured that the actor suffered from Parkinson’s and pneumonia. In order to honour the actor, here are the movies that you can watch.

Ricardo Blume's movies and shows you should watch

Maria la de Barrio ( Humble Maria )

Maria la del Barrio is a television series. The serial revolves around a young poor girl who is welcomed into a rich family. Maria develops feelings for their youngest son and drama follows the relationship.



Tercera llamada, (The last Call)

Tercera llamada is a story of a Mexican theatre company. The director is neurotic and depressed, the lead actor has panic attacks and the tech crew gets attacked by a group of teenagers. The movie is a dramatic comedy.



Viejos Amigos (Old Friends)

The movie is an action, adventure and comedy. The plot revolves around 3 friends Balo, Villaran and Domingo who are in their 80s. They steal the urn containing the ashes of their fourth comrade, Quique from his funeral and a series of misadventures follow.



Fuera Del Cielo (Beyond the Sky)

Fuera Del Cielo is a Drama Thriller. The story revolves around a criminal named Demián Bichir who is released from prison and seeks revenge against a corrupt lawman named Damián Alcázar in Mexico City and how the lives of various characters interwine.

Amor Real (Real Love)



Amor Real is a Mexican Television Soap Opera. It aired in the year 2003. Amor Real is set in the Mexican post-independence period of the mid-19th century. The story has love, romance, drama, politics all written together.

Ramona

Ramona was an early 2000s Mexican Soap Opera. The series had a short run but an interesting plot which perhaps the Mexican world was yet not ready to accept. The story is about Ramona who returns home after being educated by nuns. Ramona reunites with her family and childhood friend Alejandro. Ramona and Alejandro fall in love but Alejandro is Indian and the couple is faced with the prejudice of an interracial couple.

Cuidado con el ángel (Don't mess with an Angel)

Cuidado con el ángel is a Mexican television series. The story revolves around an orphan girl who is on the path to discover her family. She finds love and a family but not without going through a lot of problems.



Image Credit: @famososmexico

