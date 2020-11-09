Google Pay Hyderabad Event Answers: Answer 5 Questions And Win Up To Rs 501

Google Pay has introduced a new Hyderabad event where users can virtually travel to Hyderabad and various other cities for stand a chance to earn rewards of up to ₹501. The Google Pay Hyderabad Event is now live on Google Pay. All you need to do is answer five questions based on general knowledge. Once you have virtually travelled through all the cities, you will earn the rewards. So, let us quickly show you how you can participate in the Google Pay Hyderabad quiz and give answers to all the Google Pay Hyderabad questions.

How to Play Google Pay Hyderabad Event quiz?

Step 1: Update Google Pay app to the latest version. If you don't have Google Pay installed on your device, you can install it from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Launch Googe Pay on your device and log in or sign up.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, scroll down to the Promotions section. Under 'Promotions', you will find an option 'Go India'. Click on it.

Step 4: Select Hyderabad and tap 'Go to Hyderabad'

Step 5: Click on 'Start event'

If a ticket is unavailable, you just need to need to request a ticket by clicking on 'Request ticket'. You will be asked to share the link with your friends.

Step 6: Answer five questions correctly to win the rewards.

Google Pay Hyderabad Event answers

*Note: You will be asked any five of the following questions in no particular order.

Question 1. Which of the following is not a Hyderabadi specialty cuisine?

Answer: Daal Baati Churma

Question 2. What is Hyderabad’s film city called?

Answer: Ramoji Film City

Question 3. What is the money or gifts given to younger members on the occasion Of Eid Called?

Answer: Eidi

Question 4. On the bank of which river is Hyderabad situated?

Answer: Musi

Question 5. Charminar literally means?

Answer: Four towers

Question 6. Which of the following are referred to as twin cities?

Answer: Secunderabad and Hyderabad

Question 7. You receive a call on the eve of Eid stating that you have won a Rs. 10 lakh ‘festive lottery’. You just need to scan a QR code, enter your UPI PIN within the next 2 hours to claim it.

Answer: Never open GPay or enter UPI to receive money

Question 8. The famous lake in Hyderabad is named?

Answer: Hussain Sagar Lake

0uestion 9. Which of the following is a dance form of Andra Pradesh & Telangana?

Answer: Kuchipudi

Image credits: Google Pay