Hike Vs Whatsapp: Another Big Contender As A Whatsapp Alternative For Users

Whatsapp is one of the most used social media applications and is also owned by Facebook. The application has a massive user base, but recently the users are leaving the platform thanks to the new Whatsapp Privacy Policy. The new policy has turned off many users from the platform and they are trying to find a Whatsapp alternative. Hike has been one of the big players in this business and people want to know how it stands against Whatsapp. Many have asked about Hike vs Whatsapp.

Hike vs Whatsapp

Hike has been in the social media business for a while now. Even though it doesn’t have the massive funding or backing that Whatsapp has, it has still managed to stay at a respectable level in the social media business.

The new Whatsapp Privacy Policy has outlined that the application will need to collect comprehensive user data in order to function smoothly and improve the services they provide. It has also told the users that if they aren’t able to accept this policy, they won’t enter the application and can also delete their account from the help center. This has turned off a lot of users from the platform and forced them to look for a Whatsapp alternative.

Hike App has been one of the heavy hitters in the business along with many other big names, people want to know how it stands against Whatsapp and weigh the pros and cons of switching over to this new social media messaging application.

Everyone knows that Whatsapp is a bigger name and is associated with an even bigger player in the social media business. Whatsapp provides the users with features such as an end to end encryption, a smooth and easy to use interface for the application, seamlessly integrates the contacts in the phone that use Whatsapp to the application, a web-based application for users to use Whatsapp on their desktops and laptops.

Hike App does not fall too far behind Whatsapp, even though it has a much smaller user base than Whatsapp, it still provides some heavy features to make the application a refreshing experience for the users. Hike provides features such as, great sticker recommendation, that helps make the conversation livelier, apart from the social media messaging, it also allows the users to use the application as a wallet and an outlet for sports and news too. It also has a feature where users can edit the selfies they have clicked.

Due to the new privacy policy, half of the users are coming to terms with providing their information for continued use of the application and the other half are looking for a Whatsapp Alternative. It depends on the users now what application they go ahead with and they will have to make a choice between privacy and comfort.

