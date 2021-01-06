WhatsApp Privacy Policy Changed After New Update; What's New?

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms all around the world. The Facebook-owned messaging service is known for its ease of use and offers tons of exciting features within its app interface. It is much more than a standard messaging service as it offers plenty of advanced features such as free voice calls, video calls, voice messages and a lot more. However, from Tuesday morning, users have received a notification regarding the changes in the WhatsApp privacy policy. This new update reveals major details about how the organisation is going to operate further. Here is all you need to know about it.

WhatsApp new policy explained

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” reads the notification that popped up on the app. The changes will come into effect from February 8, 2021, onwards. It is also important to know that WhatsApp new policy notification was sent to both Android and iOS users. As you may have read the notification, the key updates were quite noticeable. The updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy mentions processing of user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats, and how the company partners with Facebook. If you did not choose to agree to WhatsApp new policy, you will no longer be able to use their services from Feb 8.

Image ~ Screenshot from Android of the new WhatsApp update

Earlier this week, WABetaInfo revealed the details about this update before it was out. The WhatsApp website puts some light on its new terms and conditions. It says: "WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services."

Apart from this, the updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy clearly mentions why they need your information. It wrote: “We collect information about your activity on our Services, like service-related, diagnostic, and performance information. This includes information about your activity (including how you use our Services, your Services settings, how you interact with others using our Services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions), log files, and diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports.”

