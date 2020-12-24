How Bad Is Your Spotify AI Roast? Get Your Spotify Roasted By This Hilarious AI

Spotify has become the leading music streaming application in the business. Spotify recently provided the users with insights to the artists and songs they have played throughout 2020. This has made the application gain massive popularity and has also increased the user base by a lot. There’s a new bot going around that lets users know how bad is your Spotify and people want to know more about this Spotify AI Bot.

How Bad is Your Spotify AI Bot?

There is a new website called Pudding. Cool Spotify. This website has an AI Bot that analyses the user’s Spotify and lets them know about their taste in music. This is a new AI designed to evaluate a user’s musical taste and needs to access Spotify to provide them with this evaluation. This AI Bot evaluates the music taste according to the corpus of over two million indicators of objectively goof music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits.

This is actually a Spotify AI roast, the AI bot not just evaluates the taste of the music, it also roasts the user on the type of music taste they have. It is a Spotify AI Roast because when the AI is done with analyzing the user’s Spotify, it provides a review in the most hilarious and snarky ways possible, roasting the user’s Spotify in the most savage ways.

this AI bot that reads your Spotify for filth is absolutely sending me pic.twitter.com/prdMFlOsOE — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) December 23, 2020

Spot on fellas. Spot on.https://t.co/7kHwuwQiAS pic.twitter.com/XL5MCONP6s — Say yes to only THIS Jess - 🏳️‍🌈 (@WhyJessWhyJess) December 22, 2020

Pudding.Cool Spotify Roasts

Even after being completely berated by this AI Bot, the users are still loving this feature. They are posting the results to their social media, with the hilarious review provided by the AI Bot created by this website. These reviews have generated a lot of hype on social media platforms. This software has been created by Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels. The AI Bot goes on to ask the users first to fuck/marry/kill for each of their 3 top favourite artists. It will then ask if the user was listening to some specific songs ironically and then continue to berate the user on their awful music taste.

This software provides the user with preparation from when a person asks about their taste in music. This is one of the questions that people usually like to dodge, as they do not want to be judged on the type of music they are listening to. Pudding. cool provides the user with a hilarious take on such a situation.

pudding cool is so fun AND accurate thank you for judging my spotify pudding-san. 🤧



p.s. 34+35 made the A.I. think I was an Arianator because of how much I listened to that (and the album) so much AHCK. pic.twitter.com/duSpncEuYd — omar ●﹏☉ (@omaryown) December 23, 2020

