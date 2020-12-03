Spotify Wrapped 2020: What Does Top 0.5 And Top 0.1 Of Listeners Mean?

Spotify recently introduced the 2020 Wrapped and allows users to view their listening statistics from January 1. This includes the Spotify top artists you have listened to, your top songs, top genres, new artists discovered, and more. Users can access the new 2020 Wrapped right on the Spotify mobile app.

How to check Spotify Wrapped 2020?

To view your stats, launch the Spotify app on your smartphone and click on the ‘2020 Wrapped’ banner. Alternatively, you can also launch your mobile browser and click on this link. Log in to your Spotify account by clicking on the 'Login' button. Now scroll down on the page and click on 'Explore Your Wrapped' below the 2020 Wrapped banner. This will present you with a slideshow of all the insights for the year. As Spotify takes you through the slideshow, you will notice that you are among the 0.5% or 0.1% of listeners of a particular artist on the platform.

What does top 0.5 mean in Spotify?

If you see that you are among the top 0.5 of listeners of an artist, it simply means that you are among the top listeners of that artist. However, the platform does not specify the number of times a user needs to listen to a certain artist to be among their top 0.05% listeners. It is only known that the data has been calculated starting from January 1 to October 31.

What does top 0.1 mean in Spotify?

You may also notice that you are among the top 0.1% listeners of a certain artist, which also implies that you are one of their top listeners. However, as mentioned earlier, Spotify has not revealed the number of times you need to listen to an artist to make it to their top 0.1 of listeners.

According to PopBuzz, to be one of the top 0.005% listeners of Taylor Swift, a user will need to have listened to about 30,000 minutes of her songs. It also added that to be among the Top 2% of Taylor Swift’s listeners, a user should have listened to around 1,500 minutes of her music.

Image credits: Spotify