Harry, Meghan Announce 'exclusive Partnership' With Spotify To Host Podcasts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed a multi-year partnership with Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify to not only produce but also host podcasts that give a platform to elevate diverse perspective and voices. Following the groundbreaking deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan have unveiled the latest business venture involving ‘Arcchewell Audio’, royal couple’s audio-first production company in an exclusive partnership with Spotify.

The digital service said that through their podcasts, Prince Harry and Meghan aim at producing “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” The royal couple in a statement said, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds us all to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.” Further, the royal couple said that in the wake of the unprecedented challenges of 2020, it is more important than ever to “hear each other” along with the stories and underlined the importance of interconnectedness.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify-Archewell Audio’s ‘first offering’

In the press release on December 15, Spotify said that the “first offering” of the Swedish company with the Archewell Audio is a holiday special hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan that would feature the stories with an aim to reflect “hope and compassion” from the inspirational guests. Followed by the series, introduction of which has already been uploaded on the streaming platform on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess will produce and host podcasts in 2021 “ that build community through shared experiences and values.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s exclusive partnership with Spotify came just after last week it emerged that the former Suits actor had invested in a California startup that makes instant oat milk lattes, Clever Blends, company that also described its product as “world’s first instant oat milk latte”. In the female-led company, Meghan has been reportedly described as an “adviser”.

