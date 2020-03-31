How To Add Stay Home Sticker On Instagram For A Chance To Be Featured In Stay Home Story?

In an effort to encourage users to stay home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Instagram has been introducing some new features for its massive user base across the world. Over the weekend, the company has added a Stay Home sticker for Instagram Stories to promote social distancing among people.

Today we’re launching a new “Stay Home” sticker that you can find in Stories. If you use the sticker, your photo or video will be added to a shared Instagram story where people can see how you're staying home and staying safe ❤ pic.twitter.com/MtU3d4bKKq — Instagram (@instagram) March 21, 2020

Instagram users will be able to add this new sticker to their Stories posts and get a chance to have those posts featured in the Stay Home Story that appears at the top of users’ feeds. Here’s how you can add the Stay Home sticker to Instagram Stories posts.

How to add stay home sticker on Instagram

The Stay Home sticker is available for everyone on both iOS and Android devices. To access the Stay Home sticker, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch Instagram on your device.

Step 2: Add a new Instagram story (Tap on the top left of your screen or swipe right from anywhere while on your Feed).

Step 3: Tap at the bottom of the screen to click a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. You can also choose a photo or video from your phone's library by swiping up anywhere on the screen).

Step 4: Now, click on the Sticker button, and you will see a new "Stay Home" sticker has been added to the sticker library.

Step 5: Select the "Stay Home" sticker as shown above to add it to your photo/video. Once you are ready to share the story, you can tap on Your Story on the bottom left of the screen.

*If you are unable to see the Stay Home sticker on your device, you will simply need to update the Instagram app and the new sticker should be available.

Speaking of stickers, Instagram is adding other helpful stickers to help share accurate COVID-19 information in Stories, including reminders to wash your hands and distance yourself from other people. The company has also introduced another feature called Co-Watching to help users stay connected virtually while maintaining a social distance.

Image credits: Instagram