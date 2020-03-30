Why Is WhatsApp Status Trimmed To 15 Seconds & How Long Will This Change Last?

Almost three years ago, WhatsApp had introduced a status feature allowing people to share photos and video content which disappeared within 24 hours of posting. At the time, the messaging platform allowed users to post videos from 90 seconds up to three minutes, and if the existing video was bigger than 16 MB, it gave users an option to trim down the length of the video before sharing it.

Soon after, the limit was brought down to 30 seconds. Now, the Facebook-owned company has further reduced the status video limit to just 15 seconds in India. The country currently has more than 400 million users on the platform.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is A Major Hit In Africa; Even WhatsApp MODs Are More Popular Than Facebook

Why is WhatsApp status trimmed to 15 seconds?

This is a temporary move by WhatsApp that aims to cut strain on internet networks since millions of users have started to share videos on their status after the recent lockdown in the country. This is a server-side change that the company has already started to roll out to stable users and will also come to beta users over time. The company has seen a 40 percent rise in usage globally, according to a new study by data and consulting company, Kantar.

WABetaInfo had posted a tweet on Sunday revealing that WhatsApp has put a time limit on videos shared through the 'Status' feature of the instant messaging app. Here’s the tweet:

Also Read | How To See Deleted Messages On WhatsApp In Android Smartphones?

ANNOUNCEMENT:

You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed.

This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

Also Read | WHO Coronavirus WhatsApp Number And How You Can Access The Service

Over the past week, companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook and a number of other video streaming platforms have started reducing their video quality from HD to SD when video content is streamed over cellular data. YouTube has already set Standard Definition - 480p as its default video quality for streaming content globally, including India, until April 14. However, it allows users to change the quality back to HD once a video starts playing.

Also Read | WhatsApp Dark Mode On Android Not Rolled Out For All Devices Yet

Image credits: WhatsApp