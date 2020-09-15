How To Add Visual Effects To Your Zoom Meeting? A Simple 4-step Guide

Video conferencing app Zoom has gained much popularity over the last few months and it continues to be one of the most preferred video calling apps for millions around the world. While the platform is a popular choice amongst working professionals, it is also being used by people to communicate with their friends and family members. And while the app offers a wide range of useful built-in tools and features, it lacks the special effects or fun filters that most people are accustomed to while facing a camera.

Interestingly, there is a third-party tool called Snap Camera that people can use to add a variety of visual effects including filters, silly characters, changing or adding colourful backgrounds and do a lot more while on a Zoom call. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can set up the Snap Camera on your device and enhance your Zoom call experience.

How to add visual effects to your Zoom meeting?

Here are the steps to add visual effects to your Zoom meeting:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is download the Snap Camera app for your PC by clicking on the link here. Accept the Terms of Service, enter your email and click on the download button.

The app is available for both Windows PC and Mac platforms.

Step 2: After downloading the app, install it on your system.

Step 3: Now, launch Zoom on your computer and log into your account if you aren't already.

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your computer, you can download it by accessing the link here. Make sure that you choose 'Zoom Client for Meetings' from the list of options.

Step 4: Once you are logged in Zoom, follow these settings - Settings > Video > Camera > Snap Camera.

After selecting the 'Snap Camera' option, you will get the features in Snapchat Camera lens into your Zoom interface.

Here, you can experiment with a range of different visual effects and set them according to your preference. You can turn off the Snap Camera by selecting the default camera from the settings menu.

Image credits: Lens Studio