Where Is The Raise Hand Feature In Zoom On PC And Mobile Devices?

Video conferencing app Zoom has exploded into popularity over the last few months as people from all around the globe started to embrace the new era of virtual meetings. The platform continues to be a popular choice amongst working professionals for its wide range of features and collaborative functions. Interestingly, the app also offers a ‘Raise Hand’ which allows participants to notify the host or the leader know that they would like to speak without interrupting them.

The app offers a tiny hand icon which can be seen right next to your username that simply notifies the host that you have an input. So, let’s check out how you can raise your hand in Zoom without disrupting the call.

How to raise your hand in Zoom?

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to raise your hand during a Zoom meeting:

Step 1: While in a meeting, you need to click on the ‘Participants’ option which is located at the bottom of your screen.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Raise Hand’ icon from Webinar controls which is placed at the right end portion of the screen at the bottom.

The meeting host will receive a notification as soon as you raise your hand. They will then decide to let you speak.

Step 3: You can now unmute the audio and start speaking.

You can also click lower your hand if needed by clicking on the same which will be labelled ‘Lower Hand.’ The steps for raising your hand in Zoom are the same for both Mac and Windows PC.

*Note: You can also use the Alt + Y keyboard combination for Windows and Option + Y on Mac to raise and lower your hand.

How to raise your hand in Zoom on mobile devices?

The method for raising your hand during a Zoom meeting is almost the same for mobile devices except for a few differences in the interface.

On a mobile device, you can directly tap on the ‘Raise Hand’ which can be found at the bottom left portion of the screen. Once you are allowed to speak, you can tap the same icon again, now labelled ‘Lower hand’ if needed.

