How To Change Amazon Prime Password? Learn To Reset Password Now

Amazon, which is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms around the world, has been offering a unique Amazon Prime subscription. The Prime subscription only provides users with a chance to buy products at a lesser price, but it also offers users to avail services like video stream, music and much more. So, many users go for subscriptions to enjoy the benefits. However, sometimes many forget their Amazon Prime password, and so, they keep wondering about how to change Amazon Prime password. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to change Amazon Prime password?

If you have forgotten your password, there is nothing to be worried about. The process of changing the Amazon Prime password is quite simple. You can reset it by going through Amazon Prime password assistance process on the official website. Below are all the instructions you need to know about before changing the password.

Amazon Prime password change process

Open Amazon official website and then go to Amazon Prime Setting and click on 'Password assistance'.

When you are asked, enter your email address or mobile phone number which is associated with your Amazon account.

Once done, select Continue. Amazon will send you an email or SMS (which is subject to the verification method you have chosen) containing a One Time Password (OTP), to authenticate your request.

Enter the OTP you received and click on the 'Continue' button.

Now, select 'Create a new password'.

You can change your password to whichever one you want.

As soon as you have created a new password, your account will be activated with the new one. You can now access all the Amazon Prime subscription-related benefits from the time your password has been changed. Make sure you know that your new password is for the email address you have entered before. If you have two accounts in the same app, then, as per the guidelines, the password for the other should be changed separately (if you have don't remember it as well).

