How To Delete Snapchat Account? Learn In Simple Steps Here; Read

Snapchat is a widely popular multimedia messaging app with millions of active users around the world who use the medium daily. This app allows users to click pictures, create videos and edit them with its extensive set of filters that can alter a user's looks and even make the images and videos goofier! It also allows them with to fast forward or slow-mo a video recorded on the app. However, many who are not much of a photogenic people always find it difficult to use their Snapchat account. So, many people are wondering about how to delete Snapchat account permanently. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Instagram chat theme - How to change colour on Instagram DMs?

How to delete Snapchat account permanently?

If you have decided to get rid of your Snapchat account completely, then you can do it very easily by following the steps given below. However, make sure you know that once you have deleted your account you should not try logging in or else the account will be revived.

Also Read | Fossil Gen 4 vs Gen 5: Which smartwatch is better for you? Read

Delete Snapchat Account

To permanently delete the Snapchat account, go to Snapchat's official account portal, Click here for the link OR Go to the official website of Snapchat Now, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Support." Then, head to the "My Account & Security" section Here click on the "Account Information" option. Finally, select "Delete An Account."

Enter your username and password.

Enter the security code sent to the phone number linked to the account and click "Submit."

Enter your username and password again. Then, click "Continue" and your account will be deactivated.

Also Read | iPhone 12 unboxing start spreading on the internet; Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro is like

Once you have completed the process of deleting the account, it will be permanently deleted in 30 days. However, if you wish to revive your account and start using it again, all you have to do is download the Snapchat app and log in to your account using your username. Make sure you use your username and password correct to log in without any interruption or security issue.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which one is better for you? Read