How To Change Username In Snapchat? Learn All About It Here!

With more than 22 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Snapchat has become of the most-loved social media platforms for people across the globe. The app is famous for its incredible privacy protection interface and sharing of stories. The social media application offers its users with goofy and cute filters which people love to use and share selfies with their close friends. Snapchat was the first online platform to provide a section of sharing stories that last only for 24 hours for people to view online. However, with such alluring features, many people are wondering about how to change their username in Snapchat. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to change username in Snapchat?

So, you have been using Snapchat for quite a lot of time and you wish to change your Snapchat username. Nevertheless, as per the official guidelines, your Snapchat username is set when you first create your Snapchat account. This means it is not possible to change your Snapchat username and this due to the security of all the users. For the same reason, the organisation also prohibits a user from transferring account data, Memories, or Snapstreaks from one username to another.

However, users can easily change their display name without any issues. As we all know, Snapchat usernames are not a great way to understand the user. So you can choose appropriate Display names as per your choice. Here is how to change the Display name on Snapchat:

How to change the Display name on Snapchat?

To create or change your Display Name…

Tap on the "Setting" icon in My Profile

Now, you will have to tap on 'Name' under the 'My Account' section

Then, all you have to do is enter your Display Name and tap 'Save', and your Display Name will be change

Note: Snapchat users will continue to see the Display Name you chose when they first added you, but new friends should see your updated Display Name, as per Snapchat guidelines.

