How to access language settings in Hotstar and view content across different languages? 

Hotstar is one of the most popular over-the-top streaming platforms which features tons of exclusive content and live streaming for users. However, the popular streaming service is available worldwide and not bound only to India. Hotstar has its wings spread in countries like the US, UK and Canada and therefore, the content cannot be restricted to a certain language. The platform also aims to cater to multiple audiences within India and comes with a host of Indian languages to choose from. It includes Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Gujarati.

Users can easily search for their favourite videos and shows in different languages and enjoy them without any disturbances. Apart from the Hotstar language settings, one may also choose to enable the subtitles.

Here’s how to change the language in Hotstar app

Search for the videos you plan to watch.

Select and play the video.

Click on the 'Settings' icon which is on top of the video player and select the 'Audio language'.

Next, the screen will display the available languages to choose from.

Select your preferred language. This will change the language of that particular video.

This option is generally available for sporting events which helps users change the commentary language to their preferred ones.

How to change the language in Hotstar for the web users

If you are viewing the video on a computer, the 'Setting' icon will be located at the bottom right portion of the screen. You will need to play the video and follow the same steps as you would on the Hotstar app.

How to view content on Hotstar across different languages?

Hotstar also helps users to access the videos and shows based on the languages.

To do so, open the app and click on the three-dotted line on the left side of the interface.

Now, click on 'Languages'.

The app will display a list of all the popular shows that are available across multiple languages.

How to change the subtitles?

Hotstar users also have the ability to add or change the subtitle language for a video. You can do so by clicking on the subtitles button, if available for a video. This will show you the available languages to choose from. Click on any of the languages listed. However, it is worth noting that most Indian movies and other videos are available only with English subtitles.

Additionally, users may notice that there are certain features that are missing on the web interface as opposed to mobile apps. This is mostly a part of the organisation policy in an effort to push mobile web users to mobile applications to offer a better end to end user experience. So if you are a web user who wishes to switch to the Hotstar app, you can download the Hotstar app on Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

Image credits: Twitter | Hotstar

