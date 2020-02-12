Here's How To Recharge Your Metro Card Through Paytm, Netbanking & Other Methods

Almost everyone uses a metro these days. So much so that it has become the wheel of our everyday lives. Its economical prices, high frequency, and the comfortable rides certainly make it an ideal mode of transportation while doing away with the dreaded traffic on the roads.

Additionally, use of metro card or a metro smart card has made things a lot easier as commuters no longer have to deal with the hassle of standing in long queues to buy tickets. Moreover, you can also recharge your metro card online which helps you save so much time. You simply need to follow our step-by-step guide on how to recharge metro card online.

Here’s how to recharge metro card online:

Step 1: Simply visit the official website of Delhi Rail Corporation Limited by clicking on this link – www.dmrcsmartcard.com

Step 2: Once the website is loaded, you will be able to locate the ‘Quick Top Up’ option on the upper-right end of the screen (You may alternately access the ‘Quick Top Up’ for the same)

Step 3: Now, provide all your metro card information (Your card ID is printed on the back of your metro card)

Step 4: Once you have entered the requested information, you will be asked to enter the amount you wish to recharge with

Step 5: Now enter the given captcha text and proceed by clicking on the 'Continue' option

Step 6: A new page will pop up requesting your email ID and your preferred mode of payment to make the transaction

Step 7: The next screen will display all the available modes of payment (credit card, debit card, net banking or wallet) – Select your preferred option

How to recharge metro card using debit or credit card?

If you wish to make the payment using a debit or credit card, you need to choose the debit card option. Once you click the option, the screen will display two more options –

1. Visa | Mastercard (Powered by ICICI bank), and

2. Visa | Mastercard (Powered by Paytm)

However, if you wish to pay through a different bank account, you may still select the first option (Visa | Mastercard (Powered by ICICI bank) as the next screen will allow you to choose a bank of your choice.

Step 8: Select your bank and you will be directed to your banking portal. You will be asked to enter your card details like the card number, expiry date, CVV and name on the card. Enter the credentials and click on ‘Pay’.

How to recharge metro card using Netbanking?

If you wish to make the payment through Netbanking, you will simply be directed to your banking portal once you select your bank after choosing the Netbanking option. After logging in, you should receive an OTP on your phone. Enter the same and click ‘Pay’.

How to recharge metro card using a digital wallet?

If you wish to pay using a digital wallet like Paytm or Google Pay, you will have to click on the ‘Wallet’ option during ‘Step 7’ and click on ‘Paytm’ or ‘Google Pay’ and proceed to ‘Pay’.

*Once the payment has been made using either of the above options, you will be redirected to the Railway portal acknowledging that your top-up payment transaction has been successfully processed.

Complete the transaction by visiting a nearby metro station

You will now have to locate a nearby metro station and locate the AVM machine to complete the transaction. The AVM device is installed at all the metro stations.

Step 1: Insert your metro card in the AVM and select the ‘Top-up’ option.

Step 2: A text will be displayed saying 'Top-up is available'.

Step 3: You have to select the 'Valid' option to complete the recharge process. It will also display your balance available.

How to recharge metro card using Paytm?

As an alternative, you can skip all the steps listed above and do an instant recharge using just the Paytm app.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Under ‘Services’ – click on ‘Metro’.

Step 3: Select the 'Delhi metro' option.

Step 4: Click on ‘Smart Card Recharge’ and enter your Metro card number and the amount you wish to recharge with.

Step 5: Click on ‘Pay’ to complete the transaction.

*Sometimes, your Paytm app may display a message saying your ‘payment is pending’. This means that you will have to locate your nearest AVM device and insert the metro card in the AVM. Selecting the ‘Top-up’ option to complete the recharge process.

Image credits: Unsplash | Jean Colet