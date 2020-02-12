Katrina Kaif's Movies That You Can Watch On Hotstar - 'De Dana Dan' And 'Bang Bang'

Katrina Kaif made her way into Bollywood with Boom in 2004. The star quickly rose to fame when she starred alongside Salman Khan in David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The actor then went on to deliver multiple hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Race, Ek Tha Tiger and more. With her wide popularity, the Bharat actor now has a huge fan-following. A range of her films are streamed on multiple OTTT platforms. Here are some of her films that are available for streaming on Hotstar.

Katrina Kaif's films to see on Hotstar this Winter

Bang Bang

Bang Bang is the official Bollywood remake of the popular Tom Cruise film Knight and Day. Starring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan, the film was directed by Siddharth Anand. Released in 2014, the film revolves around Harleen who leads a boring life with her grandmother and works as a bank receptionist. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she falls in love with Rajveer, a thief. The film was hit at the box office and made about ₹350 crores in total. Kaif was seen essaying the character of Harleen in the film.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. Released in 2009, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suneil Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around two penniless friends who are in desperate need of money to marry their partners. In their attempts to make quick money, they kidnap a rich woman's pet and demand a huge sum of money.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for multiple projects for the year 2020. Last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, the actor currently has three projects in the pipeline for her fans. She will reportedly be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bang Bang Reloaded, and the third installment of Tiger Zinda Hai.

