How To Change Language In Quora App To Browse In Your Preferred Language?

Quora is amongst the biggest social media sites for sharing knowledge and connecting with individuals. Knowledgeable individuals and the learners come together in this space to help solve the question and spread legit information. People around the globe have joined this incredible social media site for participating, answering questions and learning new things daily.

The Quora app is available in many different languages such as English, Spanish, Hindi, Tamil and more, and people can use the app as per their language preference effectively. If you are wondering how to change language in Quora app, here is everything you need to know-

How to change language in Quora app?

Changing language on Quora App is simple and easy. One can simply choose their preferred language from the extensive list of the app. The application is available for users in 24 languages and one can effectively find it in the bio. To change the Quora language setting, use these methods below-

Open Quora app on your smartphone device

Tap on your profile pic that appears on the top-left corner of the app screen

Look below and tap on the three hollow dots on the bottom right corner

Four options will appear such as "Languages," "About," "Help," and "Logout."

Tap on the "Languages" option

Once the Quora Language Setting opens, you will find English as the primary language with other 23 languages such as Espanol, Francais, Deutsch, Hindi, Marathi and more.

Select your preferred language

Once you select your language, the Quora app will show a demo of the language asking you to add it or "Go Back To English."

Choose your option and the app will show content in your preferred language.

Use this method to change Quora Language Setting on your mobile app effectively. To change the language back to English, follow the same given steps. If you have mistakenly chosen the wrong language and you are unable to change the Quora Language Setting, uninstall and reinstall the app for it to go back to English as the primary language.

