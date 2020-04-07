How To Change Language On Facebook? Use Social Media In Your Preferred Language

Facebook.com is amongst the most used and loved social media sites around the globe which allows users to connect instantly through several ways. The social media site allows a user to chat, share their thoughts, photos, videos and more. However, people who do not have English as their first language certainly have problems operating Facebook. This is why the social media giant provides a feature where a person can choose their preferred language and use the app and site accordingly. Here are steps for how to change language on Facebook.

How to change language on Facebook?

Click the arrow on the far right side of the Facebook menu bar, to the right of the Quick Help question mark. Select Settings at the bottom of that menu. Choose the Language and Region tab on the left. Click or tap Edit next to Facebook language. Click or tap the down arrow underneath Show Facebook in this language, and choose another one from the drop-down menu. Click or tap the blue Save Changes button to apply the new language to Facebook.

How to change language on Facebook via News Feed?

Another way to change the FB language as per your choice is through the News Feed:

Go to your profile's News Feed page. Look for the language menu on the right side. Choose a language from the list. Click Change Language. You can change the language back again by clicking on it in that same box. Click Change Language. The button text will be in the language you are switching from, but otherwise, it looks the same. Another option is to click the plus (+) sign to see all of the supported languages. Select a language from that screen to immediately apply it to your Facebook. Click Translate Facebook.

How to change language on Facebook using Mobile browser?

If you're using Facebook on a mobile browser (Android or iPhone), you can change the language from the menu button. The process is simple and easy, similar to the other methods. Here is how to change language on Facebook using Mobile browser:

Tap the menu button at the top right corner. Scroll down the Help & Settings section and tap Language. Pick a language from the list to immediately change Facebook to that language. Use the same steps to change it back.

How to change language on Facebook app?

Note: Below instructions do not apply to Facebook Lite.

Tap the menu icon on the top right. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy > Language. Pick a language from the list; the language will change automatically. Follow the same steps to change the language back.

How to change Facebook language to English?

If you have changed facebook language settings mistakenly into something you do not understand, do not worry, the process of changing the language back to English is just the same. Even after the change in the language, Facebook will have the same format, so you can navigate if you know where the right buttons and menus are.

Go straight to your language settings.

Click Edit on the top right.

Open the drop-down menu and find your language. Click the blue-button below the menu to save the change.

