How To Change Name On CoWIN App? Change Name, Surname, DOB & More

CoWIN app launched by the Government of India has been systematically enabling a smooth online process to make the vaccine available for everyone. With such a process in place, people are able to register themselves for vaccine appointments easily. However, many new users who have mistakenly entered the wrong name or surname on the platform are now started starting to wonder, how to change Name on CoWIN app. So, if you have been facing similar questions, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to change Name on CoWIN app?

CoWIN app registration process is quite crucial because if you get the name on the registration wrong there is a high chance that you may not be able to get the vaccine at the given appointment. The name on your CoWIN registration will help doctors and helpers identify you correctly so that the process is done smoothly. However, the system of name change in CoWIN app can be a bit confusing. So, you can simply follow the below steps to change the name in CoWIN -

At first, download the Umang app from Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Now, open the app and wait for it to load

Then, you will find a button that reads - "registration for Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 18 years and above". Just tap on it IMAGE: APP SCREENSHOT

Let the CoWIN portal inside the app open.

As soon as it opens, you will find two options - "Register or Log-In for Vaccination" and "Download Vaccination certificate" IMAGE: APP SCREENSHOT

All you need to do here is click on the "Register or Log-In for Vaccination" option

This will then open a window where you will ask to log in to your CoWIN account by providing details.

Once you have filled in all the details, your registration will appear right in front. IMAGE: APP SCREENSHOT

Now, here you need to check if you have already scheduled an appointment or not. If you have, you can cancel the appointment by clicking on the "three vertical dots" on the right side of your name. If not, then everything is alright.

Now, click on the "three vertical dots" again, it will show an option to "Delete" your registration details complete. Tap and delete it.

Once you have deleted your registration, you can re-enter all the details again and book your appointment from the app itself.

For vaccination, a person should carry their identity proof they have specified at the time of registration on the CoWin portal and a printout/screenshot of your appointment slip.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK