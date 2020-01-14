How To Recharge FASTag Online? FASTag Recharge Using Paytm, Google Pay And Banks Explained

The Government of India announced on December 1, 2019, that to hasten the toll payment process, FASTag based digital payments are about to become mandatory. Using FASTag for all the toll payments across the country will be compulsory beginning March 31, 2020. If you have any queries related to FASTag recharge like – how to recharge FASTag online, how does the FASTag recharge using Paytm and Google Pay, and other banks, here is a step by step guide to help you with the process:

How to recharge FASTag?

FASTag recharge using Paytm

Paytm is one of the options that can be used for registering and activating FASTag, where one need not create a separate wallet for the recharge. To recharge your FASTag account using Paytm, all you need to do is recharge your Paytm wallet which has already been registered with your FASTag account. Paytm will then keep a small amount of the wallet balance reserved for FASTag payments. Thus, there is no extra hassle of maintaining a separate account when you opt for FASTag recharge using Paytm.

FASTag recharge using SBI

Visit the official FASTag portal of SBI, i.e. fastag.onlinesbi.com

Enter your registered mobile number, password and captcha code

Add the amount you want to recharge your FASTag with

Proceed and select your preferred mode of payment from internet banking/debit card/credit card/e-wallets/UPI

Complete the payment, and you will have successfully recharged your FASTag account

FASTag recharge using ICICI

Visit the ICICI bank FASTag page https://www.icicibank.com/Personal-Banking/cards/prepaid/fastag/index.page

Select your account type from the two options visible - Concessionnaire Login or Customer Login

Select ‘Click to Proceed’ on the disclaimer pop-up

Select Individual or Corporate Login

You can log in via Username or Mobile Number, select the convenient option

Enter the Username or Mobile Number (depending on the selection you make).

If logging in via Username, enter the password and log in. If logging in via Mobile Number, type the verification code and hit ‘Request for OTP’.

Once you receive the OTP on your mobile phone, enter the OTP and login to your FASTag account.

Enter the recharge amount and proceed to payments

Select the preferred mode of payment from internet banking/debit card/credit card/e-wallets/UPI

Complete the payment process, and you will have successfully recharged your FASTag account.

FASTag recharge using HDFC

Visit HDFC FASTag page https://v1.hdfcbank.com/htdocs/common/fastag/index.html

Select the applicable login method from ‘Retail Login’, ‘Corporate Login’ and ‘Concessionnaire Login.’

Click ‘Proceed’ on the Disclaimer popup

Enter the User ID, password and the captcha code, and log in to your FASTag account.

Add the recharge amount and proceed to the payment process.

Select the preferred mode of payment from internet banking/debit card/credit card/e-wallets/UPI

Complete the payment process, and you will have successfully recharged your FASTag account.

FASTag recharge using UPI

FASTag accounts can be recharged using all the leading UPI merchants. There are two processes to recharge the FASTag accounts using UPI; one is a manual process, and the other is an app available on the Play Store and the App Store. Here is how to recharge FASTag online using UPI (both methods):

FASTag recharge using Google Pay and other UPI (Manual Method)

Open Google Play or the UPI app that you use regularly and begin a new payment.

Select ‘Pay through UPI ID option’.

The UPI ID for FASTag Payment would follow the pattern netc.vehiclenumber@bank-name where "vehiclenumber" is the registration number of your vehicle and "bank-name" is the name of the FASTag issuing bank. See the image below for an example.

Enter the details in the given format and try a test payment of ₹ 1.

You will be notified via SMS on a successful transaction of the test payment.

Use the details to make FASTag recharges in future.

To do so, initiate a payment to the FASTag UPI ID used above. Then enter the recharge amount and complete the payment.

You will have successfully recharged your FASTag account using UPI.

FASTag recharge using Google Pay and other UPI (My FASTag App)

Visit the App Store/Play Store and download the My FASTag app.

Open the My FASTag app and enter the required details in the My FASTag App.

Once logged in, you will see your FASTag account details.

In the recharge screen, fill in the details required and proceed to payment.

Enter the UPI details and complete the payment process.

You will have successfully recharged your FASTag account.

FAQs related to FASTag recharges

Things to know about FASTag recharge

The recharge limit is dependent on the bank portal/app and the limit set by your issuing bank. For Limited KYC accounts, the limit might be ₹ 2000/day or according to the bank portal/app. For Full KYC accounts, the limit might be ₹ 1 lac or as per the cap decided by the bank portal/UPI app.

Is there a charge associated with online FASTag recharge?

For FASTag recharges made through internet banking, debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets, payment gateway charges might incur.

For FASTag recharges using Google Pay and other leading UPI, there are no extra charges associated.

How does FASTag work?

FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which enables direct toll payments from moving vehicles at the toll plazas without the need for the vehicle to stop at the toll plaza. The FASTag RFID is affixed to the windshield of your car, which allows you to move through the toll plazas while the payment is deducted automatically through the account linked with FASTag. At the time of writing, FASTag payments are accepted at 326+ toll plazas across the country.

