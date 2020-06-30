How To Delete Club Factory Account To Safeguard Privacy Of Your Profile?

The central government recently decided to ban 59 Chinese applications from India in order to secure the cybersecurity and privacy of millions of mobile users. Chinese applications like TikTok, Shein, UC Browser and Club Factory. The Chinese e-commerce firm Club Factory had passed 100 million active users in India back in January 2020 and was compared to online portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Now that the application has been banned in India, it is important for Indian users to delete their respective accounts from the e-commerce portal and uninstall the application. Below are the steps to delete Club Factory accounts -

How to delete Club Factory accounts

The official website and mobile application for Club Factory do not allow users to delete their accounts from their portal. Instead, users have the only option to log out from the application/website. The official FAQ section of Club Factory also does not state any way users can delete their respective accounts. In order to disable their Club Factory accounts, users need to send an email to Club Factory, requesting them to delete their account from the database entirely. Check out the step by step tutorial to disable Club Factory account:

Open the email account registered with the Club Factory website or application

Compose an email and enter email address 'info@clubfactory.com'

Write 'REQUEST TO DELETE MY CLUB FACTORY ACCOUNT'

Write an email explaining your grievances with the portal and requesting them to delete the account permanently

Another way to request Club Factory to delete the account is by heading to the 'Help Center' in the application. Select any of the issues listed in the Help Center like 'How to create an account?' or 'How to change the currency?'. Access any of the options and ultimately tap the 'Contact Us' option. The options for a live chat or 'Email us' will pop up. Users can send an email there itself in order to request an account cancellation. Check out a tutorial video below:

