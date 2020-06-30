How To Delete Mi Video App If It's Pre-installed On Your Phone?

Mi Video is an app from the Chinese-based company Xiaomi. The app offers a host of features and supports a wide range of video formats, making it one of the most preferred apps for many users. However, the Indian government has recently imposed a ban on a range of Chinese apps, citing national security concerns.

This has prompted many users to uninstall all the Chinese-linked applications installed on their devices. While most users can easily remove the app from their devices, it may be difficult for Mi phone users to get rid of the app when it comes pre-installed with the handset. These apps are also called Bloatware which can often be annoying for users. So, let us take a look at how you can delete Mi Video from your device.

How to delete Mi Video app?

If you are using a non-Mi device, you can easily delete the app using these simple steps:

Step 1: On your Android device, head over to your phone settings and click on 'Manage Applications'

Step 2. Scroll down and look for 'Mi Video'

Step 3. Once you have found the app, tap the app icon, and hit 'Uninstall'.

MIUI Hidden Settings

Redmi devices come with Hidden Settings for MIUI, allowing users access to a bunch of different settings. With the help of this feature, users can easily remove some of the apps that are pre-installed on the phone. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open ‘MIUI Hidden Settings’ on your Mi smartphone.

Step 2: Choose an Android version and tap the ‘Manage Applications’ option.

Step 3: Select 'Mi Video' and hit ‘Disable’

It should be noted that you won't be able to completely delete most of the Chinese apps from Mi phones as they come pre-installed with the device. However, disabling the app will make it dormant, meaning it will no longer be recognised as an installed app on your device.

Chinese apps list

The recent ban on Chinese apps has been enforced under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. Here's a list of all the apps banned by the Ministry:

