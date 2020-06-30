Is CM Browser A Chinese App And Who Is The Developer Behind The Platform?

The Indian government has banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including some of the hugely popular names such as TikTok, ShareIt, and UC Browser, among others. The apps risked sovereignty, integrity, and were also prejudicial to the security of state and public order as they were allegedly invading cybersecurity and user privacy.

Is CM Browser a Chinese app?

CM Browser is a free lightweight mobile web browser that comes with a host of features and provides fast browsing experience to users. The app also features a minimal interface that helps load pages much faster. It is based on Chromium and offers support for Trident browser engines and the WebKit.

Due to its impressive features and functionalities, the app has been highly popular amongst Indian users. However, it comes from Chinese app developer called “Cheetah Mobile”. The app had millions of downloads on the Google Play Store and App Store.

CM Browser app: Best alternatives

Chrome is certainly one of the most trusted and top-rated web browsers for Android devices. The app actually comes pre-installed on all the Google handsets. Apple iOS users can also opt for Chrome, although Safari is another great option as it's known for being more energy-efficient than other web browsers.

Users looking for an Indian alternative can go for JioBrowser that also provides a fast and secure internet browsing experience. In addition, the mobile web app also offers engaging news and entertainment content to users.

Banned list of Chinese apps

CM Browser is one of the 59 apps that made it to the list of banned applications in the country. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. The authorities are now in talks with the ISPs and TSPs in the country to block all the traffic from these Chinese mobile apps. This will flash a message on the user’s device stating that the app has been restricted. Most of these apps will also become inoperable without an internet connection. Here's a list of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India:

Image credits: CM Browser