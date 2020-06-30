How To Delete Chinese Apps In Android Using Third Party Applications?

The increasing tension between India and China have accelerated anti-China sentiments across India with many citizens calling for a ban on Chinese products and services. To support the movement, a number of people have either stopped consuming Chinese products or started uninstalling Chinese-linked applications such TikTok, UC Browser and other such popular apps. It gained more support when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech about Aatma Nirbhar Bharat to make India a self-reliant nation while encouraging citizens to support Indian business.

As boycotting Chinese apps soon became a trend, several Indian-based companies and app developers have started creating apps to help mobile users easily detect and delete Chinese apps installed on their smartphones.

Also Read | Is CM Browser A Chinese App And Who Is The Developer Behind The Platform?

How to delete Chinese apps in Android

Remove China Apps

Taking advantage of the boycott China movement, OneTouch Apps Labs developed an app called ‘Remove China Apps' which allowed users to delete all the mobile apps on their devices that were developed in China or had any links with the country. Soon after the app launch, it managed to garner lakhs of installations from the Google Play Store. The app works by scanning a user’s device to check and detect all the apps with China as their origin. However, the app was soon delisted from the Google Play Store for violating their policies. In case you managed to download the app before it got delisted from the Play Store, you will still be able to use it. However, if you still want to install the app, you can download the APK file from the internet.

*Do note that we do not recommend downloading APK files from the web as they may contain malware. So, in case you really wish to try out 'Remove China Apps', it’s at your own risk.

Also Read | Why Is TikTok Still Working In India After Getting Banned By The Government?

Replace IT app

Replace IT is another Indian app that gives users information about the origin country of any mobile app. The app helps users recognize the Chinese apps installed on their devices by running a system scan. In addition, it also recommends the user with similar apps they can install on their phones. Replace IT is available on the Google Play Store and currently has a user rating of 4.9 stars.

Also Read | Is Gallery Vault A Chinese App And Who Is The Developer Of The Platform?

Chinese apps banned

Lastly, if you don't wish to use any third-party apps, you can always uninstall them individually. The Indian government has recently banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including some of the hugely popular ones. Here's a list of all the banned Chinese apps that have been considered harmful for use.

Also Read | India Bans 59 Chinese Apps: List Of Alternatives To Replace Chinese Mobile Applications

Image credits: @konkarampelas | Unsplash