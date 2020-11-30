How To Download Google Chrome? Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Getting The Popular Browser

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in use today. As per Statista, it makes up 66.39 % of the global market share for internet browsers. There are many reasons why users prefer Chrome over other options: speed, convenience, and flexibility being some of them. Google services as a whole operate as one unit; for example, Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and many others are interlinked between desktop and mobile, which makes the process of transferring information simple, fast, and reliable.

There are thousands of extensions available for Chrome right now, making it more versatile than other browsers out there. Even though Chrome uses a large amount of ram, the speed and design elements mostly make up for it, its smooth and seamless transitions let the user focus more on their work rather than the loading speed, but the competition is starting to catch up slowly. Chrome OS already comes pre-installed with the Google browser; read down below on how to download chrome on other devices.

How to download Google Chrome: Windows

First, download the Chrome installation file from the official website here or type in https://www.google.com/chrome/ in your system's preinstalled browser.

Click the download Chrome option and accept the terms and conditions prompt.

Double click on the downloaded file to open it.

The setup will automatically start to download the required files and install Google Chrome on your device.

You can also download the offline installer if there is some inconvenience, but it's better to install from the official site.

Download Google Chrome on Mac OS

Go to the official site https://www.google.com/chrome/ and click on download.

On mac OS, the file will be downloaded in a dmg format (googlechrome.dmg).

Double click on the downloaded file; after a few seconds, the file will open in a small window.

Drag the Google Chrome icon into the applications folder in the same window. This will copy the Chrome file into the applications folder.

After that, go to the finder window > applications and click on Chrome. You will be greeted with a prompt; click on the open option and start Google Chrome.

Now, Chrome has been installed on your device. There will be a Chrome disk icon on the screen right click and choose eject.

How to download Google Chrome on Android

Installing Chrome on Android is very simple. Go to the Google Play Store, type in Google Chrome.

Select the Chrome icon and tap install.

Select open after installation is done, now enjoy your new browser.

Download Chrome on Linux

Navigate to your preinstalled browser and type in https://www.google.com/chrome/.

Click the download button and choose the 64-bit deb option then, accept and install > save file > ok.

Right-click the downloaded file, then choose to open with your preferred installer.

Install the Chrome browser from there; you may be required to enter your account password and download extra files.

The installation may take up to 1 min, depending on the hardware.

