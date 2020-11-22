Instagram rolls out 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels, to extend it to Live soon

Marking another update, Instagram recently launched ‘Branded Content Tag’ feature on Reels. In a blog post, the company revealed that it would be extending the feature for its Live option too. The Facebook Inc. owned video and photo sharing platform had launched the ‘Branded Content Tag' in 2019 to promote businesses online.

“We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they’re creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the Branded Content tag is launching in Reels today, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks,” the company said in a blog.

In addendum, it also announced the launch of a new workflow where advertisers would be allowed to create Braded Content ads without a need for them to post organically on Instagram first. This process would give brands more flexibility to run Branded Content advertisements. “This new process has been designed with creator control in mind - creators can approve and pause any ads published from their handle,” Instagram explained.

Read: PS5 Instagram Filter Goes Viral On Social Media; Here Is How To Use The Special Feature

Read: Halloween Make Up Ideas: Ace Up Your Instagram With These Spooky Makeup Ideas

Instagram targets influencers who don't label paid content

Instagram, recently targeted rule-breaking influencers and said that it will do more to catch those who fail to disclose when they have been paid for their posts. Following an investigation by a UK watchdog which found that the platform was failing to protect consumers from being misled, Instagram said that it has decided to report users who inadequately label their posts to the business whose products they endorse.

Read: Instagram Targets Influencers Who Fail To Disclose When They've Been Paid For Posts

According to BBC, Instagram’s new tools will be rolled out over the next year. The new features will include a prompt requiring social media influencers to confirm whether they have received incentives to promote the product or service before they can push their posts. Additionally, the company has also decided to build new algorithms in a bid to spot potential advertising content.

Read: Facebook Launches Instagram Reels For Short-form Video Content Just Days After TikTok Ban

Image: Pixabey