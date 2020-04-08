How To Stop Chrome Notifications? Learn How To Disable Notifications In This Quick Guide

One of the most annoying things is when you have permitted a website to send notifications and pop-ups on your Google Chrome unknowingly. Later when you try to stop it, you cannot get rid of the unwanted spam notifications which are irritating you while you are working or having a good browsing time. However, if this is your problem, and you want to know how to stop Chrome notifications, here's a simple guide.

How to stop Chrome notifications?

Open the Google Chrome Settings page. You can either type chrome://settings in the address bar and hit Enter or click the hamburger icon at the top right > Settings.

Scroll to the bottom and click to show 'Advanced settings'.

Under Privacy and Security, click Content settings.

Scroll down to Notifications.

Select 'Do not allow any site to show desktop notifications'.

If you want to allow some websites to show notifications, just click on 'Ask' when a site wants to show desktop notifications. Now sites will show notifications only if you permit them to. Click on 'Manage exceptions' to see the list of sites that you have granted permission for notifications. Click the X to the right of any of these URLs to stop the site from sending notifications.

Also Read | How to change language in Google Chrome? Learn how to add or remove language

How to disable notifications in Chrome? (Alternate method)

This simple hack will help you in removing desktop notifications from unwanted websites. But, an app or extension can still send notifications. To disable notifications from individual Chrome apps or extensions, follow the steps below.

On Windows 7 or 8

Tap Windows key + D or go to the desktop.

Left-click the bell-shaped Chrome Notifications icon in the notifications bar in the bottom-right of the screen. If it isn't there, then click the up arrow icon at the start of the notifications bar. Once you see the bell, left-click on it.

Click the gear icon.

Uncheck apps or extensions that you don't want notifications from.

Also Read | How to change language in Google? Learn easy steps to switch to your preferred

On Mac

In the system menu bar, click the bell icon.

Click the gear icon.

Uncheck apps or extensions that you don't want notifications from.

If you wish to disable all Chrome notifications more quickly and effectively, then there is an easy way to do so. Go to the bell-shaped Chrome notifications icon and right-click on it, and then click on Do not disturb. This turns off all notifications. You can also click on 'Do not disturb for one hour' or 'Do not disturb for one day' if you just want a short break from notifications.

Also Read | Google Chrome hit with critical bug, update now and ensure data safety. Details here

How to disable notifications in Chrome completely?

This method will permanently stop all notifications, including email and messages on your device completely. However, If a person wants to get rid of all Chrome notifications on their device, follow the steps below.

On Windows 7 or 8

Tap Windows key + D or go to the desktop.

Click the up arrow icon at the start of the notifications bar in the bottom-right of the screen.

Click Customise.

Scroll down to Google Chrome.

In the drop-down menu, select Hide icon and notifications.

Click OK.

On Mac

Click Chrome from the top menu bar.

Click Hide notifications Icon from the drop-down menu.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai shares new password protection feature for Google Chrome