How To Stop Chrome Notifications? Learn How To Disable Notifications In This Quick Guide

One of the most annoying things is when you have permitted a website to send notifications and pop-ups on your Google Chrome unknowingly. Later when you try to stop it, you cannot get rid of the unwanted spam notifications which are irritating you while you are working or having a good browsing time. However, if this is your problem, and you want to know how to stop Chrome notifications, here's a simple guide.
If you want to allow some websites to show notifications, just click on 'Ask' when a site wants to show desktop notifications. Now sites will show notifications only if you permit them to. Click on 'Manage exceptions' to see the list of sites that you have granted permission for notifications. Click the X to the right of any of these URLs to stop the site from sending notifications.
Also Read | How to change language in Google Chrome? Learn how to add or remove language
This simple hack will help you in removing desktop notifications from unwanted websites. But, an app or extension can still send notifications. To disable notifications from individual Chrome apps or extensions, follow the steps below.
Also Read | How to change language in Google? Learn easy steps to switch to your preferred
If you wish to disable all Chrome notifications more quickly and effectively, then there is an easy way to do so. Go to the bell-shaped Chrome notifications icon and right-click on it, and then click on Do not disturb. This turns off all notifications. You can also click on 'Do not disturb for one hour' or 'Do not disturb for one day' if you just want a short break from notifications.
Also Read | Google Chrome hit with critical bug, update now and ensure data safety. Details here
This method will permanently stop all notifications, including email and messages on your device completely. However, If a person wants to get rid of all Chrome notifications on their device, follow the steps below.
Also Read | Sundar Pichai shares new password protection feature for Google Chrome