How To Find Filters On Instagram Story Through Effect Gallery And Creators?

The Instagram Story is a widely used feature which allows you to post as many photos and videos to your Instagram story as you want without affecting the main feed. It has been gaining popularity among users as the company continues to add new content to the feature. Adding filters to your Instagram Stories is one of the best ways to spice them up. And interestingly, there are many cool options to choose from.

And while you may have already seen many of these filters on your friends' Instagram Stories, it may get a little tricky or confusing when you try to partake in the fun yourself. So, let us take a look at how you can easily find new filters for your next Instagram Story.

How to find Filters on Instagram Story?

Step 1: Launch Instagram on your device.

Step 2: On the homepage, swipe right to access the Instagram camera, or click on the ‘Your Story’ icon which is on top of your newsfeed.

Step 3: Swipe all the way to the left on the camera screen’s circular menu to find the ‘Browse Effects’ option, which can be seen on the top right corner, represented by a magnifying glass.

Image credits: Instagram

Step 4: Click on it to open the Effect Gallery.

Step 5: Once you are in the Effect Gallery, you can tap on any of the filters and click on the 'Try it' button to use it on your Instagram Story.

Image credits: Instagram

Step 6: After trying the filter, you can either send it to your friends using the 'Send to' option or save it to your gallery by clicking on the download button.

Search for Instagram Filters through a creator

Users also have an option to search a filter through an Instagram creator. To do so, you need to search the name of a creator to get to their Instagram profile. Now, click on the 'smiley face' icon to view all the Story filters that they have created. Choose the one you wish to use for your Instagram and click on the 'Try it' button'.

Image credits: Later