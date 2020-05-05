What Are Impressions On Instagram & How Can You Access It? Read Details Here

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular photo and video-sharing social networking platforms in the world right now. The service was launched almost ten years ago and has rapidly grown ever since, trampling the likes of Snapchat and other popular services by constantly introducing a series of new features and evolving fast. And with its growing popularity, Instagram has also managed to attract a lot of businesses.

Instagram also offers a dedicated business profile for businesses which offer more features than a personal profile. One of the features is Instagram Insights which is an analytic tool that helps analyse data and information about your profile. This includes allowing you to track impressions on your posts.

What are impressions on Instagram?

On Instagram, impressions actually represent the number of times that a user has viewed a photo, video or a story while scrolling through their feed on the platform. An impression count would also add up if a user actually visits your profile to view certain content or views it through Instagram Direct.

Impressions are also often confused with reach. Instagram treats “reach” as the total number of individual profiles that have viewed your post or story, whereas, Impressions are different than that of reach simply because it does not take into account if the same or unique profile is viewing or engaging with certain content, but the total number of times any given profile is exposed to that particular content. So if an ad is displayed 100 times on Instagram, it means that it has received 100 impressions.

Instagram Insights also help a user understand where the impressions are actually coming from to help businesses adjust their Instagram strategy for better results.

How to access Instagram Insights?

As mentioned earlier, Instagram Insights is only available on business profiles right now. So if you wish to access this feature, you will need to switch to a business account. Once you do that, you will get access to all kinds of data. If you are already a business user, you can easily access Instagram Insights from your account page by tapping the icon with three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Image credits: Social Media Examiner