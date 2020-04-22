WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

It was reported earlier that WhatsApp was set to bring a new feature for users which would permit more participants in both voice and video calls; however, there were no details around the user limit or the maximum number of users that would be able to join a WhatsApp group call.

How many participants can join WhatsApp video call with the new beta?

Now, WABetaInfo (via 9to5Google) has revealed that the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS platforms will allow up to eight users to join a video or a voice call.

It is also revealed that users will need to be on the same version of the software to be able to use this feature. This means that if a user is looking to join a call that has four or more participants, they will have to install the latest Whatsapp beta update to participate.

WhatsApp video call update - Beta versions for Android and iOS

However, users should note that WhatsApp has not increased the limit just yet. WABetaInfo has simply found a new UI in the WhatsApp 2.20.133 beta build for Android to add up to 8 concurrent participants during a group call. As for iOS, its beta version 2.20.50.25 is available from TestFlight.

The move was likely inspired by the massive growth of video calling apps that promote online group meetings in times of social distancing. The WhatsApp group call feature which is currently restricted to just four participants does not compare with the likes of Google Hangouts or even Facebook Messenger. However, it is still a solid increase considering that WhatsApp video and audio calls have almost doubled year-over-year, especially at those locations which have been most impacted by the coronavirus.

Image credits: WhatsApp