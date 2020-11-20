How To Get Apple Music? Find Out How To Get The App On IPhone, IPad & PC

Stream millions of songs and discovering new music every day is something every person enjoys. The world of music is ginormous as is it becoming. Accessing playlists and albums inspired by the artists across genres is not only fun but also like an awakening for many music lovers. The American multinational tech giant Apple happens to be one of the leading companies and a bellwether when it comes to enhancing customers music listening experience. Here are the steps you can follow to get your own Apple Music playlist, as per support apple.com. Read on to find out, “How to get Apple Music?”

Apple Music Download

How to get Apple Music?

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes app. One can also head to music.apple.com and subscribe.

Next, head to Listen Now or For You.

Tap on the trial offer and remember its one trial per person or per family.

Choose an individual subscription, family subscription to share with up to six people, or student subscription.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password that can be used to make purchases. If you don’t have an Apple ID, choose to Create New Apple ID, then follow the steps.

Confirm the billing information and add a valid payment method.

Tap or click Join.

How to listen to Apple Music on various devices?

On your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Android device

Visit the Apple Music app and tap Listen Now.

In the upper-right corner, tap the photo icon.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

On your Apple TV

Head to Settings > Users and Accounts.

Select Sign In. If there's more than one user, select Add User.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

On your Mac or PC

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes.

In the menu bar at the top of your screen, choose Account > Sign In.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

What is Apple Music?

For the uninitiated Apple Music, is a music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc. According to Apple's official website, users need to select music to stream to their device on-demand. They can listen to existing and expertly curated playlists as well. The service was launched in 2015 and is currently available in The Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and in parts of Africa and the Middle East.