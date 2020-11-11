MacBook Pro 2020: Learn More About The Latest MacBook Pro And M1 Chip By Apple

Apple has just finished with its event for the year 2020 and 3 in successive months. The first event was the WWDC held in June. The second event was in September called ‘Time Flies’, where the people saw the unveiling of the new iPads and Apple watches. The third event was called ‘Hi, Speed’, and the new iPhone lineup for the year 2020 was released at this event.

The fourth event is called ‘One more thing’. This is the latest Apple event. The line “one more thing” has an iconic past. People have Apple have named this event “One more thing” to pay homage to their founder Steve Jobs, as this was the iconic line, he used to unveil the final products at an Apple event.

In this event, Apple released a lot of new things. A brand new M1 chip for the MacBooks. A new MacBook Air, a new MacBook Pro, iOS apps for Mac, and macOS update Big Sur. People have been asking about the new MacBook Pro unveiled by Apple.

MacBook Pro

Apple has unveiled a shiny new MacBook Pro in its latest event. The latest MacBook Pro comes with the Apple-designed M1 chip. The MacBook Pro has 2.8x CPU performance, up to 5x the graphics speed, one of the most advanced Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning; and up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest of any Mac ever. MacBook Pro's price has been set at INR 1,22,900 and the MacBook Pro release date has been set for the 17th of November.

MacBook Pro M1 Chip

The M1 chip is the first chip designed by Apple, especially for Mac. Packed with a whopping 16 billion transistors, the Apple M1 system on a chip (SoC) integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O and so much more onto a single tiny chip. Here are the specifications for the MacBook Pro M1 Chip:

8 Core CPU: The new chip has an 8 Core CPU which provides unbelievable power. It provides up to 2.8X faster processing performance.

8 Core GPU: The new chip has an 8 Core GPU to which the most advanced graphics processor built by Apple. This chip provides 5X faster graphics performance.

16 Core Neural Engine: This new neural engine takes machine learning to a whole new level. The M1 chip provides up to a staggering 11X faster Machine Learning performance.

The MacBook Pro M1 also has 16 GB of ram, 2 TB memory, and works hand in hand with the latest macOS update, Big Sur.

