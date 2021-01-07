How To Get Dark Mode On Snapchat: A Complete Guide To Getting Dark Mode On Snapchat

Enabling dark mode will allow you to scroll through the messages in your Snapchat account during the night time a lot easier. Even if you don’t have any problem reading your messages in a darker setting, enabling dark mode will give your Snapchat account a new visual style. Also, if your eyes hurt after watching the white screen for some time, then this will be your savior.

So many people don’t know how to get dark mode on Snapchat on their smartphones. Don’t worry, we have a perfect solution. In this post, we are going to look at how to get dark mode on Snapchat on both Android and iPhone.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat?

As you know, Android and iPhone are the widely used smartphone types in the world. Both of them are powerful, and Snapchat works like a breeze on all devices. Although this sounds cool, there isn’t a feature that is specially dedicated to getting the dark mode on Snapchat. Some workarounds will do the job effectively. We believe that this brilliant social media platform will eventually provide its user base with a dark mode setting in the near future. We hope that it will be out in the next Snapchat update itself.

How to get Snapchat dark mode on iPhone?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official dark mode/night mode setting on the iPhone. Though this is the case, there is a method you can try. In our experience, it works absolutely fine. Here’s a step by step instruction on how to get dark mode on Snapchat in iPhone.

Go to the settings menu.

Navigate to general, and then the accessibility settings.

In the accessibility settings, go to display accommodations.

Turn on invert colors.

You will have two options, and choose between smart invert and classic invert colors.

If you find it difficult to look at your screen after enabling the dark mode setting, just reduce the white point level until you feel comfortable.

How to get Snapchat dark mode on android?

Like iPhones, Android also doesn’t have an official solution in getting dark mode on Snapchat. But you can download third-party apps to enable this functionality. Those apps will invariably tweak the actual Snapchat experience, and keep in mind that you are doing it at your own risk. To avoid any misbehavior of the third-party app with Snapchat, download and use only trusted ones.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of how to get dark mode on Snapchat. It is a powerful feature to have and it’ll surely reduce your eye strain significantly. We are sure that the team at Snapchat will consider adding this feature soon.