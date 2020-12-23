How To Get A Streak Back On Snapchat? A Step-by-step Guide To Restoring The Streak

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide. One of the important features of this social media platform is that the pictures and the messages stay for a limited time. After that time, it is not visible to the sender or the recipient. Snapchat Streak happens when two users send snaps on the social media platform regularly.

The user can send snaps more than once daily. However, the minimum snap that needs to be sent is at least one in twenty-four hours. For getting the Snapchat Streak, you will have to snap on the social media platform and not simply chat on the platform.

A number becomes visible on Streak on Snapchat beside the name of the user. This means that you have snapped with this friend for continuous periods of time. If number 7 is shown, it means you snapped with the user for seven days continuously. Only snaps that you send to individuals are considered Streak on Snapchat. The ones sent to a group are not counted as streaks.

How to get a streak back on Snapchat?

Users often ask how to get a streak back on Snapchat. For maintaining the Streak, the user must snap with the friend once in 24 hours at the least. However, if the streak has gone, then go to the Snapchat official site and go to the contact us section. Click on the option mentioning how to get the streak back.

You will be required to fill a form stating your username, email address, phone number, device, name of the friend, username of the friend, starting date of the issue, length of the streak, did the user see the streak expiry icon, and any additional information.

The problem will be resolved by the Snapchat team and you can get the streak back on Snapchat.

Snapchat update

Snapchat update shows that the app has been redesigned for Android and iOS. In the updated version, there is a new home for the Snap map. The other is a breaking news headline available in the app that will help the users to get updated news brief into Snapchat. This will complement the magazine-style stories that were found on the Discover page.

Snapchat captions

Snapchat captions can be made by taking a photo in Snapchat and then giving a caption to it by adding a single letter. One must choose the biggest text size when writing the caption. Next, enlarge the picture until it creates a border. Place the text at your desired position.