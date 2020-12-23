Real Madrid Vs Granada Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga Match, Team News And Prediction

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid have regained their momentum after stumbling initially in the Spanish top flight. Zinedine Zidane's men humiliated Eibar in the previous game to climb to the second spot in the LaLiga standings. With an aim to continue their scintillating run of form, Los Blancos square off against Granada on Wednesday.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Granada? Real Madrid vs Granada live stream

There will be no broadcast for the Spanish competition in India. But the LaLiga live stream will be available on their official Facebook page, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Granada.

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano

Real Madrid vs Granada live stream schedule: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 (Thursday IST)

Time: 12.15 am IST

Real Madrid vs Granada preview

Real Madrid arrive into the game following a blistering victory against Eibar. Karim Benzema, Lucas Vasquez and Luka Modric netted once each to help the side manage a comfortable victory away from home. Los Blancos sit second in the LaLiga standings having managed 29 points in 14 games, trailing by three points to Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Granada managed a comfortable victory over Real Betis in the previous LaLiga clash, with Roberto Soldado scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes to seal the tie. The victory sees Granada bag the seventh spot in the LaLiga standings, with 21 points in 13 games.

Real Madrid vs Granada team news

Zinedine Zidane would be a relieved man to see the return of Eden Hazard back in the squad to face Granada. Only Luka Modric and Isco are excluded from the squad citing their respective injury concerns. Martin Odegaard and Nacho Fernandez have also made their way into the squad.

On the other hand, Diego Martinez faces an injury crisis when they take on the defending champions. Angel Montoro is out due to a foot injury, apart from Darwin Machis. who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Moreover, Victor Diaz, Fede Vico and Neyder Lozano are also set to miss out. Besides, Maxime Gonalons will be unavailable due to suspension.

Real Madrid vs Granada predictions

Considering the injury list and the recent run of form, Real Madrid are the favourites to win the clash.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Granada predictions are based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter