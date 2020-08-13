How To Get The Disney Filter On Snapchat: Step-by-step Explanation

Social media app Snapchat has introduced a new filter that ‘disneyfies’ a pet and makes them look ‘cuter’. The filter has been trending on social media and users are going gaga over it. As more and more users are applying the filter and uploading pictures of their pets, here is how you too can put the Disney filter on Snapchat on your pet.

What is the Disney Snapchat filter?

Snapchat users can now ramp up the cuteness of their dogs with a new Snapchat cartoon face filter which some users are also calling the dog filter on snapchat. The filter makes dog or a pet look like a Disney cartoon character with big doe eyes. It also gives nicely drawn eyebrows and makes the dog or a pet look more expressive.

Danielle Sugden from the Dogspotting Society Facebook group had posted: “For those who don’t know … Snapchat has a new filter and it basically Disneyfies your dog. YOU ARE WELCOME. Plz post your Disney dawgs here”. She has added two snaps of her Samoyeds using the dog filter on Snapchat which is also called Cartoon Face on Snapchat.

Users share pics of their dogs

The trend caught on real soon where many users were seen using the cartoon face filter on their dogs. Many other users started posting images of their dogs with the Disney filter on Snapchat on. Check out the posts below.

this is so flippin cute

we tried the “disney dog” thing on our kirk boy and he looks like he straight up belongs in Frozen ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/8qlndiWNpS — keelz (@keleisn0pe) August 9, 2020

SNAPCHAT HAS A DOG FILTER THAT DOES DISNEY EYES THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/KuRqmaEoJF — Liz ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ (@lizdav93) August 8, 2020

ðŸ˜† Pals I'm a Disney Dog! ðŸ˜†



My hooman been playing wiv filters n made me a cartoon pup. Wunder wot my Disney name wood be ðŸ¤”



Happy Sunday Furrends ðŸ¶ðŸ¾ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/H4nG3Ck7qb — Harry Shih-Tzu (@HarryTzu) August 9, 2020

How to get the Disney filter on Snapchat:

Open the app Snapchat and log into your account.

Open the camera to take a picture as you do normally for other pictures.

Next, swipe to the right from the circle button and look for the filter ‘cartoon face’.

You can also hit the explore icon in the bottom right and search for ‘cartoon face’ in the app.

Next, when the filter appears on the screen, turn the camera on your dog or pet.

You will see that the filter will appear after detecting the face of your dog or pet.

Now press click or shoot video and do not forget to save the snap or share it with other users.

Of course, the filter can be used on your face as well. It is a normal filter which will give you the big doe eyes and eye brows.

