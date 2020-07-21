Snapchat Update: How To Bring Back Half Swipe Feature On Snapchat?

Half swipe on Snapchat was one of the most loved features. This feature allowed users to half swipe and read a message on Snapchat whilst portraying it as unread. Hence users could leave messages on ‘unread’ while being able to get the gist of most of the text. Unfortunately, the Snapchat update of April 2020 removed this feature from the application. The Snapchat update 2020 disappointed several users. In addition to removing half-swipe on Snapchat, the app made several other changes. While Snapchat has completed revamped itself, several users are disappointed with the new updates. Further, several users even took to Twitter to request the multimedia messaging app to bring back the old features. You can check out some of the Tweets here:

wtf is this Snapchat update u can’t half swipe ppls messages 🥴 — Ruby (@rubywedderkopp) May 30, 2020

@Snapchat I’m begging you please remove this update it’s the ugliest thing ever DONT FIX WHATS NOT BROKEN — wendy (@_wendywilsonn) May 30, 2020

After the half swipe notification, several users came up with hacks to install half swipe on Snapchat. Are you wondering, “How to half swipe on Snapchat”? To install half swipe on Snapchat, you need to undo the Snapchat update. Here is a list of steps to undo the Snapchat update:

How to half swipe on Snapchat?

Before uninstalling the Snapchat update make sure that Google Play Store does not perform automatic app updates. Perform the following steps:

Go to the Settings tab. Go to Apps or Applications. Search for the Snapchat application in the list and select the application. Reinstall Snapchat on your device. Enter your username. Click on the button that says Forgot Password. Make sure to reset your password through a mobile phone. Snapchat will ask you to justify that you are not a robot. Click on the pictures of the ghosts to justify that you are not a robot. Enter your mobile number and click on continue. You will now receive a confirmation code from Snapchat. Enter that code in the app. Set a new password. Reopen the application.

The reinstalled version should most likely be the one that you had been using earlier. You may now be able to use the half swipe feature on Snapchat.

