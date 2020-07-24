Why Are Users Turning Their Snapchat Bitmoji Purple? Trend Explained

A lot of Snapchat users are wondering why are they seeing numerous Bitmojis with purple or blue skin colour. Generally, users design their Bitmoji to resemble themselves. So seeing tons of users turn their Bitmoji avatar to a certain colour indicates towards it being a trend or a message.

The purple Bitmoji trend

i’m gonna purposely not have my bitmoji purple pic.twitter.com/gBBbv9qiQ6 — 𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐡🌧| 𝐁𝐋𝐌 (@dwtunswt) July 22, 2020

What does purple mean on Snapchat

During the pandemic lockdown, numerous internet trends caught on and went viral globally. So whenever a new trend catches on, it leaves people intrigued as to what the latest trend is about. Several netizens took to their Twitter handles and asked the same question.

Twitter flooded with 'purple Bitmoji on Snapchat' questions

why are ppl changing their bitmoji skin tones on snap to purple im so confused — •𝙲𝙰𝚂𝚃𝙸𝙴𝙻• (@theestaiii0n) July 20, 2020

WHY IS EVERYONES BITMOJI BLUE AND PURPLE I NEED ANSWERS I FEEL LEFT OUT — 𝗹𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗶𝗲 (@FLICKERDIESEL) July 21, 2020

why is everyone making their bitmoji purple someone explain — maddie (@madolynmary) July 21, 2020

Purple Bitmoji meaning

From our research, it has been found out that the purple Bitmoji avatars do not a motive behind it. It has been reported by various media portals that it is probably just a trend which started and now more and more users are becoming a part of it just for fun and entertainment. A lot of times certain trends do not mean anything and are aimed to leave online users baffled and curious for answers. This seems to be the case with the Bitmoji avatar on Snapchat as well.

It has been reported by a media portal that when the trend started, a certain colour was used by girls and another certain colour was chosen by boys. However, now, people are choosing colours based on their liking and not based on their genders. The colours most commonly seen during this trend are Green, Blue and Purple.

How to make your Bitmoji purple?

To take part in the ongoing trend, regardless of your gender, turn your Bitmoji purple or any colour of your liking. There is a variety of colours to choose from, but as of now, Purple and teal seem to be trending. Follow these steps below to turn your Bitmoji to a certain colour.

Open Snapchat app.

Swipe right and click on the Bitmoji icon. It is on the top left corner of the screen.

Scroll down to the Bitmoji section.

Click on the option that says ‘Edit you Bitmoji’.

Then for the next step, click on the skin tone icon that is present on the screen.

You can scroll through all the various skin tones and the variety of colours that are available in the options.

Choose the colour of your liking or choose among purple or green or blue colours.

Tap on it and select the colour.

Do not forget to press the option “save” to apply changes and save them.

Now you can join the trend and flaunt your Bitmoji.

