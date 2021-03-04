How To Get The No Beard Filter On Snapchat? Step By Step Explanation

Quick links:
Snapchat is a popular photo and video sharing app among social media users these days. The app regularly brings in new filters for its users who love to post pictures in different filters. Once again, the app has come up with a new filter, the no beard filter, which is trending among social media users as they are going gaga over it.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
Snapchat users can now try the “no beard” filter which has become a trend on various other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The new No Beard filter allows users who have beards to see how they would look clean shaved. The filter does not work on people who do not have a beard as the objective of the filter is to give a before-after look. A number of netizens had uploaded their pictures with the filter, claiming that they have finally shaved off their beard. The trend got a number of the user talking about the Snapchat filter.
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
The No beard filter is available on Snapchat. The filter is trending on social media. Here is how you can get it too. Read on to know the step by step procedure.
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study