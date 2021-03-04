How To Get The No Beard Filter On Snapchat? Step By Step Explanation

Snapchat is a popular photo and video sharing app among social media users these days. The app regularly brings in new filters for its users who love to post pictures in different filters. Once again, the app has come up with a new filter, the no beard filter, which is trending among social media users as they are going gaga over it.

What is no beard filter?

Snapchat users can now try the “no beard” filter which has become a trend on various other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The new No Beard filter allows users who have beards to see how they would look clean shaved. The filter does not work on people who do not have a beard as the objective of the filter is to give a before-after look. A number of netizens had uploaded their pictures with the filter, claiming that they have finally shaved off their beard. The trend got a number of the user talking about the Snapchat filter.

Where is the no beard filter?

The No beard filter is available on Snapchat. The filter is trending on social media. Here is how you can get it too. Read on to know the step by step procedure.

How to get the no beard filter on Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone and go to the camera screen. Tap the smiley face near the camera button to get the Snapchat filter. Tap the “explore” option in the right-hand corner of the screen. Type “no beard” in the search bar. Tap on the filter titled “no beard by andre.pappas.” Next, use the Snapchat app to record a video of yourself using the filter. After recording a video you’re happy with, save it to your camera roll on your smartphone.

How to upload the story on Instagram

Tap the + icon at the bottom of your screen. Choose a photo or video from your library -- or shoot one in the app. Crop the image. Try a carousel post. Pick a filter. Edit your photo. Type your caption. Use hashtags for post optimization. Tag friends. Add your location. Play with emojis. Share the post on other social media platforms. Edit the post.

