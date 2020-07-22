How To Lock Facebook Profile: Protect Your Profile From Stalkers In 4 Simple Steps

A few months ago, Facebook introduced a safety feature called 'Facebook Profile Lock' which allowed Indian users more control over their profiles. With the help of this feature, users are able to completely lock their Facebook profile from strangers or any profile visitor who is not part of the user’s friends list.

When the feature was introduced in India, the social media giant released a statement saying that the ability to lock a Facebook profile is a feature that has been designed for the Indian users, especially women, who wish to have more control over their Facebook experience. So, if you are wondering how you can use the new 'Facebook Profile Lock' yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to lock Facebook profile

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to lock your Facebook profile from stalkers:

Step 1: Launch Facebook on your device.

The feature is available on both the Facebook mobile app and the web version.

Step 2: Go to your profile and tap on the 'More' option under your Profile Photo.

Image credits: Facebook

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Lock Profile' option from the list of available options.

Image credits: Facebook

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Lock Your Profile' option to confirm.

Image credits: Facebook

Once you have followed the above steps, your profile will get locked and it will also display a message saying that the profile has been locked whenever a stranger visits your profile. However, you can always choose to remove the profile lock and apply a bunch of other privacy and security settings to your account.

Before introducing a profile lock feature, Facebook already had an option called ‘Profile Picture Guard’ which allowed users to lock their profile picture from profile visitors. The feature is still available and it essentially prevents profile visitors from viewing or downloading a profile photo on their devices. As for the new ‘Facebook Profile Lock’ feature, it can also help users hide their profile details and other activities on their timeline, including posts.

Image credits: @timbennettcreative | Unsplash