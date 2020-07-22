What Does Connection Error Mean On Facebook? How To Fix The Issue?

Quick links:
Facebook is undoubtedly one of the biggest social media platforms across the world. Allowing users to share their daily life using the app and browser versions, Facebook Inc. is responsible for shaping the future of social media apps. Currently, Zukerberg's app offers its users with a Marketplace that helps them buy products too making it a social media eCommerce site. While everyone is enjoying the application's new features, recently many people are facing connection error on Facebook. If you are facing similar problems and are wondering "what does connection error mean on Facebook?" You do not have to worry, here is everything you need to know.
Facebook.com can be accessed using a Facebook app or the browser version using the HTML link. However, a connection error occurs due to several reasons one of which is that the browser or the Facebook app is not able to connect to the internet. This means you might be having some connection problems at the time with your broadband or SIM card service provider. But, if there is no problem with your internet, then it means that there is a problem with either your mobile app or Facebook's server. Check if many people are facing the same issue and if not, then it means that you are having some problem while using social media. To solve the connection error on Facebook from your end, try using the below given simple remedies.
