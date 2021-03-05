How To Lock Netflix Profile? Learn How To Restrict Access To Specific Profile On Netflix

Netflix is a streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, etc on devices that can be accessed through the internet. The OTT giant has a feature in which users can make their profile and watch shows which best suit their taste and liking. Netflix also has a feature through which a user can ensure that mature content is not accessible to an underage person.

For age-restricted content, one can access Netflix through the ‘children’ option on Netflix. To protect kids from watching adult content available on the platform, Netflix has enabled a feature where a user can lock their profile, to protect their profile from other people trying to view it. Here is more information about how to lock Netflix profile.

How to lock Netflix account? Step by step procedure

In order to restrict access to a specific profile on a Netflix account, here are the steps to follow on how to lock a Netflix profile. You can use the Profile Lock PIN. To add a PIN to a profile:

From a web browser, go to your Account page.

Open the Profile & Parental Controls settings for the profile you want to lock.

Change the Profile Lock setting.

Enter your Netflix account password.

Check the box to Require a PIN to access the selected profile.

How to unlock a Netflix account

To remove the PIN requirement, uncheck the box.

Enter four numbers to create your Profile Lock PIN. Unless you're using an unsupported device, you will enter this PIN to enter the profile or play titles downloaded from it.

If you want to require a PIN any time a new profile is added to your account, select Require PIN to add new profiles.

This option is only available after creating a Profile Lock PIN for the main account profile.

Select Submit.

Note: Some devices cannot be updated with new features such as Profile Lock PINs.

What is a user profile on Netflix?

If you are using Netflix, then you can make up to five profiles on the streaming platform within a single Netflix account. By doing so, the individuality of a profile is maintained and the platforms suggests more content depending on the particular user's taste. The individual user profile helps Netflix understand what the user is likely to watch based on their streaming and search history.

