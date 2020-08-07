How To Remove A College On The Common App? Learn Step-by-step Procedure

The Common App is amongst the best places to apply for admissions as more than 900 Schools and colleges in the world accept the applications from the app. Common app colleges and schools are listed in numerous countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and many European countries. The application allows students around the globe to apply for colleges by only filling a single Common Application which is an online form and submit to the universities which accept the Common App. One can choose any college or school from different places as per their convenience. This is why the application also allows people to remove a college or school on the Common App. Many people often wonder how to remove a college on the Common app. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to remove a college on the Common app?

According to the Common app support, a user can remove a college or a school by clicking the 'X' icon on the school or the college name line on the Dashboard. However, a school or a college cannot be removed from your list once the application has been submitted. The guidelines also say that you can re-add any school or college you have removed and a user only has to search it and add the Common app colleges again.

Go to the Common App Dashboard

Click on the 'X' or the cross next to school or college's name

This will remove a college or school from your Dashboard

How to submit an application on the Common app?

All a user of the Common App needs to do is create an account and explore the website. Students only have to fill out details that most schools require, including name, address, parental employment, and education and extracurricular activities, once. The convenience of the Common app College Application is that once you filled out the main form and wrote the main essay, you can submit it to several Common app schools and colleges. You also need to understand that the information you submit, especially the Common app essay, needs to be creative and unique to present you as a strong candidate. So make sure that you have a strong Common app essay and only then colleges would be interested in getting back to you.

