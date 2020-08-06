What Is The Common App? How Many Countries Accept The Common Application

Education has always been considered an essential element required for a person's growth in life. For good education, it is believed that going to a good college with smart batchmates, efficient professors, better curriculum and more helps in shaping a student's personality. But sometimes, long online and offline procedures for applying to the colleges leads to a loss of chances to get admissions in the best colleges. This is why a site called the Common App or the Common Application helps students and parents apply for colleges much effectively. However, this is the reason why many people around the globe who are not aware of this application keep trying to find out what is the Common App. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Also Read | Three PUBG Mobile players kill an innocent man with wooden logs: Reports

What is the Common App?

The application allows students around the globe to apply for Common App colleges and schools present in distinct corners of the world. This means a person only has to fill a Common Application which is an online form and submit to the universities which accept the Common App. However, make sure you know that you are not applying to the Common App but you apply to universities through the Common App.

Also Read | 200+ Roblox Usernames: A list of Cool, Aesthetic, Cute & more usernames

But landing a great college is not so easy and yet so simple. All a user of the Common App needs to do is create an account and explore the website. Then, you need to understand that the information you submit, especially the Common app essay, needs to be creative and unique to present you as a strong candidate. So make sure that you have a strong Common app essay and only then colleges would be interested in getting you.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a pre-order to start soon in the US: Know specs, price & more

The best thing about the Common App is that only one application is submitted to each university. This not only saves time but it also prevents waste of time and energy. Students only have to fill out details that most schools require, including name, address, parental employment, and education and extracurricular activities, once. The convenience of the Common App is that once you filled out the main form and wrote the main essay, you can submit it to several Common app schools and colleges.

How many countries accept the Common Application?

More than 900 Schools in the world accept the Common app. Common app colleges and schools are listed in numerous countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and many European countries.

Also Read | Avowed release date, trailer, expected price and more; Know details