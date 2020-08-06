How To Archive A Class In Google Classroom? Learn To Archive And Restore A Class Here

Google Classroom has helped the teachers, students and educational institutions greatly, especially during this time of the pandemic. While the classes continue to be taken online, Google Classroom provides good quality and a reliable source for teachers to manage their classes. However, conducting so many classes online sometimes may confuse teachers. This is why many prefer to Archive a class or delete a class on the portal. While some know the process, others are often wondering how to archive a class in Google Classroom. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know:

How to archive a class in Google Classroom?

According to Google Classroom, when a user is done teaching a class, they can simply archive it. When a class is archived, it is archived for all students and teachers in the class. If a user does not do it or forgets to archive a class, students and teachers in the class continue to see it on their Classes page. Archiving a class in Google Classroom is simple. To archive a class, follow the below-given steps:

Go to classroom.google.com and click Sign In.

Now you need to Sign in with your Google Account. For example, you@yourschool.edu or you@gmail.com.

Head to the 'Class Card' and then click on the 'Three vertical dots' which is denoted as 'More'. You will see Archive appearing in bold.

Now, just click on the 'Archive' button to confirm.

How to restore a class in Google Classroom?

To delete or restore a class, users have to archive them in the first place. Once you have restored the class in Google Classroom, it will be available for all the teachers and the students in the class. To retore the class, follow the below-given steps.

Go to classroom.google.com.

At the top, start by clicking on the Menu bar.

Scroll down and click Archived classes.

Head to the 'Class Card' and then click on the 'Three vertical dots' which is denoted as 'More'. You will see Restore appearing in bold.

Click Restore to confirm.

