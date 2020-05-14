How To Remove Channel In Airtel DTH Using 'My Airtel' App?

DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People like to keep themselves updated about new DTH services providers, types of services and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. It provides its users with an impressive way of removing channels from their pack if they do not wish to have it in their subscription. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to remove channel in Airtel DTH TV.

How to remove channel in Airtel DTH TV?

To remove a channel in Airtel DTH, open the Airtel Thanks app in your smartphone.

Now, select ‘More’ from the bottom right corner

Tap on ‘My Airtel’

Tap ‘Manage Accounts’

Then, tap on your DTH ID

Now, select ‘Change Plan’

Tap on ‘Skip to channel selection’

Go to ‘In my existing plan’ from the bottom page

The list will show all your active channels categorically, select the type of channel and then select the particular channel you want to remove.

Then, tap on "Remove" option near "Channel."

Select "Go to summary"

Summary preview will appear on the next page, scroll down the screen and a total amount compare to existing amount will be displayed.

Now, tap on ‘‘Confirm and Change"

Once you have confirmed, the channel will be removed in Airtel DTH. It might take a few hours to apply on TV. However, use this method to easily remove channels in Airtel DTH app.

If you are facing issues using the app, do not worry. A user can unsubscribe channel in Airtel DTH using the SMS method as well. The SMS method is another effective way to deactivate a channel in Airtel DTH app without using the complexities of a mobile app. To remove a channel, follow the guidelines below-

SMS REM >Channel Number Here> 54325. For example, to remove a channel just type a message like REM 105 and send it to 54325 with your registered mobile number. Here 105 is the channel (channel number) that you need to remove from your subscription

If you are sending the SMS with a non-registered mobile number then send the SMS like REM 106 30XXXXX-001 and send it to 54325. You will receive an OTP which you will have to send back as Top OTP to 54325.

