How To Change Language In Airtel Digital TV & Airtel Xtreme App? Learn Here

Airtel TV or Airtel Digital TV is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. This Set Top Box company of India provides its services in effective plans and recharges that lures customers around the country. Many users around India use services of Airtel Digital TV because of its incredible picture quality to enjoy while having a great time at home.

However, one can also change the Airtel Digital TV language setting to their preferred language to enjoy the experience of watching TV in their mother tongue. If you are wondering how to change language in Airtel Digital TV, here is everything you need to know-

How to change language in Airtel Digital TV?

To change Airtel TV language setting into your favourite language, follow these easy steps below. These steps will guide you to change the language easily.

Press the ‘Menu’ button which sits right at the centre of the remote control.

Once in the menu, you will have to scroll to the extreme right and locate ‘Settings’. Select the option.

Go to ‘User settings’ > select the ‘Language setup’ option.

The next screen will ask you to set your language preferences and display the available languages.

Select your preferred language and press the ‘Menu’ button.

The next screen will ask for a confirmation before making the changes. Select ‘Yes’.

Also Read | Coronavirus in India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & BSNL to give Extra Talktime; Know details

How to change audio on Airtel Digital TV of a particular channel?

Go to the channel which you want to change such as Discovery Channel

Press the Audio button on your remote which is a Blue colour button. The audio option will appear.

Select a particular language by going through Right Arrow in your remote and change the audio language of the channel.

Also Read | How to change language in Tata sky set top box? Here's a guide for you

Note: Use these methods to change your Audio Language of many channels that come in more than one languages such as Discovery Channel. If you wish to change the language setting back to English or the default language, follow the same steps given above. Change the language as per your need and personalise your favourite Airtel Digital TV Set Top Box. Also, if your preferred language is not available in the given options by the company, then you will have to wait till the company adds it in their list.

Also Read | How to change language in Quora app to browse in your preferred language?

How to change langauge in Airtel TV app or Airtel Xtreme app?

To change language on Airtel TV app or Airtel Xtreme App, open Airtel Xtreme.

Tap on "More," a three dash button on the bottom right corner of the app screen.

The "Menu" will appear and one can see the first section which says "Watch Videos in..." with language options. The app provides language options as per the location, one can choose "+More Languages" to choose the preferred language from the list."

Once you have selected the language press "Confirm."

The App will show you the contents in the language.

Also Read | How to change language in Whatsapp on your smartphone device? Here's a detailed guide